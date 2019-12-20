Enigma Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $678,547.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00005769 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, ABCC, OKEx and Upbit. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00606864 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001101 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, AirSwap, Bittrex, Binance, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Tidex, Liqui, Upbit, GOPAX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

