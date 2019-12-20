Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Purchases $19,600.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Ramzi Haidamus bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $19,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Immersion by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter worth $292,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Immersion by 979.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.