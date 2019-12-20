Aigang 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Aigang has a market capitalization of $18,400.00 and $1.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. One Aigang token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.06479594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001466 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a token. It launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

