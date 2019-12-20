Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Craig Erlich Acquires 273 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Craig Erlich purchased 273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.36 per share, for a total transaction of $18,662.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,612.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADC opened at $68.57 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

