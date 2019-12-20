Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Craig Erlich Acquires 273 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Craig Erlich purchased 273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.36 per share, for a total transaction of $18,662.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,612.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ADC opened at $68.57 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter.
Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.
