Adelphoi Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,247.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $64,247.00 and $574.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00188328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01231446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

