Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $373,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $766,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

