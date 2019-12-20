STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of STAA opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 2.38.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $55,294.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,347.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

