Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.54. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,364 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 15,688.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 66.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 465.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,507,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after buying an additional 1,241,305 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

