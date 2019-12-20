Bank of Commerce Holdings Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
About Bank of Commerce
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
