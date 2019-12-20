Bank of Commerce Holdings Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

