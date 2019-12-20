Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Sell

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $45.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synaptics to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

SYNA stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $32,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,463.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,134 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

