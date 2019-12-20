TiVo’s (TIVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TiVo has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.13.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo by 806.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TiVo in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TiVo by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TiVo in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

