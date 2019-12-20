AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

AAR has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AAR to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

AAR stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

