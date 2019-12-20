Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DS Smith (SMDS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DS Smith (LON: SMDS) recently:

12/10/2019 – DS Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – DS Smith had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/6/2019 – DS Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/5/2019 – DS Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/13/2019 – DS Smith had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2019 – DS Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – DS Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.16) on Friday. DS Smith plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 378.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 353.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get DS Smith plc alerts:

In other news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total value of £573 ($753.75). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £323,820.45 ($425,967.44).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.