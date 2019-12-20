Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROIC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $4,699,655.75. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

