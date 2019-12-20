SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

