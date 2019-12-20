Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 94,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.