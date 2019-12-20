Stephens Begins Coverage on Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Shares of SLGG opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung bought 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,308.64. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,463 shares of company stock valued at $782,987 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.