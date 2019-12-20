iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:IGEB)

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IGEB opened at $51.65 on Friday. iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

