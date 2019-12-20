iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Dec 20th, 2019

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2045 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Dividend History for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

