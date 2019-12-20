iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.
NYSEARCA CMF opened at $61.21 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10.
About iShares California Muni Bond ETF
