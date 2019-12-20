Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.38

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3805 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of BCD opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.