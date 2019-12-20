ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1723 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:EDOG opened at $21.60 on Friday. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

