iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1284 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

