ALPS Clean Energy ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:ACES)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1397 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of ACES stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

