ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

SBIO stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $43.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51.

