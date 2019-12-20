iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

