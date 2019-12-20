United Security Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

