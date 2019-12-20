Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.68 million and $588.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.