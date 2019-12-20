$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Centurylink posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centurylink.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after buying an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,083,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,843,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centurylink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.