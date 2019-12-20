Rapidz Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $56,370.00 and $15,388.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00188328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01231446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,164,384 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

