Quantis Network (QUAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $379.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $25,163.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 385,869,272 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,117 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

