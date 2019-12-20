Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives $107.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 7.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 259.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 311.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

