DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D467) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D467) fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.15 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.36), 4,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,514% from the average session volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.40 ($0.39).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

