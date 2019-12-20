Brokerages Set Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) PT at $16.23

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,136,705 shares in the company, valued at $81,285,682.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,240 shares of company stock worth $169,180. 40.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 63.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 221.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.31. Duluth has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Duluth’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

