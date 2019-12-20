Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 926.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 991 ($13.04).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,133 ($14.90) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 482.80 ($6.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 901.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 883.52. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franco Nevada Corp Receives $107.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Franco Nevada Corp Receives $107.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Stock Price Down 8.2%
DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Stock Price Down 8.2%
Brokerages Set Duluth Holdings Inc PT at $16.23
Brokerages Set Duluth Holdings Inc PT at $16.23
Dunelm Group plc Receives GBX 926.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Dunelm Group plc Receives GBX 926.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Bodycote PLC Receives GBX 794.29 Average Price Target from Analysts
Bodycote PLC Receives GBX 794.29 Average Price Target from Analysts
Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report