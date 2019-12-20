Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 926.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 991 ($13.04).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,133 ($14.90) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 482.80 ($6.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 901.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 883.52. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

