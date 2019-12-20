Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 794.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 794.29 ($10.45).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Bodycote to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.17) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 944 ($12.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 956.50 ($12.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 847.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 766.30.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.