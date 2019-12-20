Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.83. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $5,933,306.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,950,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,863,074,000 after buying an additional 177,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 478.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,243,000 after buying an additional 7,634,621 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 40.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,689,000 after buying an additional 1,423,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.9% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,015,000 after buying an additional 1,538,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $84.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franco Nevada Corp Receives $107.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Franco Nevada Corp Receives $107.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Stock Price Down 8.2%
DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Stock Price Down 8.2%
Brokerages Set Duluth Holdings Inc PT at $16.23
Brokerages Set Duluth Holdings Inc PT at $16.23
Dunelm Group plc Receives GBX 926.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Dunelm Group plc Receives GBX 926.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Bodycote PLC Receives GBX 794.29 Average Price Target from Analysts
Bodycote PLC Receives GBX 794.29 Average Price Target from Analysts
Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report