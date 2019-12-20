Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.83. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $5,933,306.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,950,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,863,074,000 after buying an additional 177,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 478.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,243,000 after buying an additional 7,634,621 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 40.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,689,000 after buying an additional 1,423,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.9% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,015,000 after buying an additional 1,538,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $84.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

