Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Price Target at $37.63

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other NCR news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NCR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 370,334 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 224.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 141.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 13.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. NCR has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

