Analysts Set Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target at $86.18

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.18.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price objective on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $105.00 price objective on Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE AVLR opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. Avalara has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $873,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 763,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,551,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,370 shares of company stock worth $8,274,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

