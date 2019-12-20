Analysts Set Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target at $86.18

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.18.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price objective on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $105.00 price objective on Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE AVLR opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. Avalara has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $873,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 763,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,551,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,370 shares of company stock worth $8,274,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Analyst Recommendations for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franco Nevada Corp Receives $107.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Franco Nevada Corp Receives $107.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Stock Price Down 8.2%
DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Stock Price Down 8.2%
Brokerages Set Duluth Holdings Inc PT at $16.23
Brokerages Set Duluth Holdings Inc PT at $16.23
Dunelm Group plc Receives GBX 926.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Dunelm Group plc Receives GBX 926.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Bodycote PLC Receives GBX 794.29 Average Price Target from Analysts
Bodycote PLC Receives GBX 794.29 Average Price Target from Analysts
Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report