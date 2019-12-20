Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) PT at GBX 554.09

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 554.09 ($7.29).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective (down from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,950.68 ($5,196.90).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 391 ($5.14) on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 607.60 ($7.99). The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 407.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.