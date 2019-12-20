Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 0.2%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.32 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.35 ($0.16), approximately 648 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.