Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.32 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.35 ($0.16), approximately 648 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tetragon Financial Group Shares Down 0.2%
Tetragon Financial Group Shares Down 0.2%
Barksdale Capital Stock Price Up 2.8%
Barksdale Capital Stock Price Up 2.8%
Chilean Metals Trading 14.3% Higher
Chilean Metals Trading 14.3% Higher
Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report