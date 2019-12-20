Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Trading 14.3% Higher

Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 51,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $708,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

About Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

