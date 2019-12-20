Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.93, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 79,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.