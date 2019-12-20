Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Trading Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.55 and last traded at $52.55, 481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,245,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,005,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after buying an additional 62,552 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 104,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.