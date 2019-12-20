Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.55 and last traded at $52.55, 481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,245,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,005,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after buying an additional 62,552 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 104,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tetragon Financial Group Shares Down 0.2%
Tetragon Financial Group Shares Down 0.2%
Barksdale Capital Stock Price Up 2.8%
Barksdale Capital Stock Price Up 2.8%
Chilean Metals Trading 14.3% Higher
Chilean Metals Trading 14.3% Higher
Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report