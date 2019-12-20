Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.57, approximately 1,310 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

