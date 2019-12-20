ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.90 and last traded at $113.90, 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.41% of ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

