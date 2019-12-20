WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.00, 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 248.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 115.9% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter.

