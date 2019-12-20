GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.92, 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 5.78% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.