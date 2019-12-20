SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.83 and last traded at $113.83, approximately 505 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 798.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter.

