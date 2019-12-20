Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.42, 487 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 1,249.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 90,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000.

